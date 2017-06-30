Quotes

Friday Quick Quote: ‘The Beginning of Everything’

Kristen Twardowski

“There’s a word for it,” she told me, “in French, for when you have a lingering impression of something having passed by. Sillage. I always think of it when a firework explodes and lights up the smoke from the ones before it.”

“That’s a terrible word,” I teased. “It’s like an excuse for holding onto the past.”

“Well, I think it’s beautiful. A word for remembering small moments destined to be lost.”

— Robyn Schneider, The Beginning of Everything

