“There’s a word for it,” she told me, “in French, for when you have a lingering impression of something having passed by. Sillage. I always think of it when a firework explodes and lights up the smoke from the ones before it.”
“That’s a terrible word,” I teased. “It’s like an excuse for holding onto the past.”
“Well, I think it’s beautiful. A word for remembering small moments destined to be lost.”
— Robyn Schneider, The Beginning of Everything
3 thoughts on “Friday Quick Quote: ‘The Beginning of Everything’”
Oh, sillage – I like that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a great concept! (And one that I won’t be able to get out of my head as the fireworks go off this weekend.)
LikeLike
Beautiful
LikeLike