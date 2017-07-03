What to Read When Life is Hard

“The last couple of months have been rough ones for me. When you hit a bumpy spot on the road of life, it makes sense that some things will change. But I hadn’t quite expected it would change my reading habits.
Under normal circumstances, I read a lot of what falls into the category of literary fiction; the shelf in my personal library dedicated to Russian literature is full enough to worry a psychoanalyst. And the other books I read are often more than a little poignant. I love books by Peter S. Beagle, Diana Wynne Jones, and Anne Sexton, but they don’t often tell stories that I would describe as happy. Since I’ve hit my difficult patch, I haven’t been able to touch books like that.
I didn’t even notice the change until I made the fatal error of trying to reread Octavia Butler’s Kindred. It’s a wonderful, thought-provoking novel, and now seemed like a good time to revisit it.
A few pages in my brain just stopped and refused to keep reading. I put the book down and couldn’t convince myself to pick it up again. I’ve had a similar response to other serious books. With the recent adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, I should really reread that book too. But I can’t do it.
Instead I’ve found myself turning towards genres that I don’t normally read. In particular, I’ve started reading a lot of nonfiction and the lightest, fluffiest romances I can find.”
— — —
For those of you who don’t know – and I’ve seen quite a few new faces here over the past week – I write for the book editorial website Book Riot and occasionally post excerpts from those articles on this site. If you want to discover a little more about what I’ve been reading during my bumpy spot, you can check out the rest of the article, “Reading When Life Throws a Curveball”.
If you have any suggestions for light reads, I would also love for you to share them. Though we all react to adversity differently, I’ve found that other people’s comfort reads also comfort me. Creating a list of those books then becomes a resource for when times get tough.
It’s like having a fire extinguisher except instead of “in case of fire, break glass”, the sign next to the list says, “in case of disaster, read books.” And how can I say no to a command like that?
7 thoughts on “What to Read When Life is Hard”
So interesting. Since my surgery I find myself going back to books that are old favs of mine. I don’t need to really think since I know the stories so well.
LikeLike
Kate DiCamillo is my fav. For older children, but don’t let that fool you. Start with the award winning “Flora and Ulysses.” I promise you will love it.
LikeLike
Jennifer Crusie and Lani Diane Rich (and her alter ego, Lucy March) write smart, funny women’s fiction. They are for when you want lighter, but not dumb. Hope things improve. And I understand not being to read certain genres at some points.
LikeLike
It’s like detox for the mind and soul. You need the cleansing, watery, cathartic books to flush out the remnants of the deep, meaningful weight on the soul hefty books. 😊
LikeLike
I tend to read a lot of sci fi and fantasy fiction, but when times are tough I fall back on Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice; Harry Potter; Zorro by Isabelle Allende; any of Rick Riordan’s series but currently in The Trials of Apollo; Tales from the Mos Eisley Cantina; Ella Enchanted; and stacks and stacks of graphic novels.
LikeLike
At times of bellyache/trouble/over-taxed brain etc I find PG Wodehouse very, very soothing – and laughter tends to help restore sense of proportion, too. If I’m feeling too blue to be amused, Tove Jansson will soothe; not only the Moomin stories but especially her short stories; “The Invisible Child” will heal when self-worth count is dipping into single digits.
There’s usually something interesting waiting round the next corner, hang on and the dumpy ride is soon over.
LikeLike
Sorry to hear that Kristen. I hope you find your equilibrium. It’s quite amazing how what we watch and read affects us. I am writing quite a dark third sequel in the Hollystone Mysteries right now and immersed in vampires (just watched four seasons of Being Human UK). I found I had to stop. Anxiety. Tension. And I’m feeling it ironically in my neck (vampires!) and throat (the communication chakra). I too, am searching for the light side.
Last night, before going to bed, I watched a Canadian comedy show on my laptop. Still Standing with Jonny Harris — http://www.cbc.ca/stillstanding/ He’s brilliant and made me laugh out loud. I realized that I am lacking joy and laughter and fun with friends. Cloistering with my laptop, writing darkness and evil can take its toll.
Also, tree-bathing helps me. Nature is my love and refuge.
LikeLiked by 1 person