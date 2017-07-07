Friday Quick Quote: F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘This Side of Paradise’

“What a wonderful song, she thought – everything was wonderful tonight, most of all this romantic scene in the den with their hands clinging and the inevitable looming charmingly close. The future vista of her life seemed an unending succession of scenes like this: under moonlight and pale starlight, and in the backs of warm limousines and in low cozy roadsters stopped under sheltering trees – only the boy might change, and this one was so nice.”

— F. Scott Fitzgerald, This Side of Paradise

