I am an inveterate book thief. I don’t steal from bookshops or libraries – I’m not a complete monster – but if a family member or a friend leaves a book unattended, I’ll pick it up and begin to read it.
When I was a child, this habit got me into all sorts of trouble. Stack of dad’s fantasy epics? I think I will. Box full of romance novels in the basement? Yes, please. My parents made sure that I was well aware of the fact that some, many, all of those books inappropriate for a grade school student. That didn’t stop me from reading them. It just meant that instead of coming home to find that I had hidden drugs or alcohol under my bed, they found books.
For a while, I was able to feed this urge in a healthy way. I worked for a library, after all. I could check out as many books as I wanted then return them I soon as I was finished reading them. Now that I work for a publisher, however, I find myself bringing book after book home to keep. Advanced copies, reprints, books for review, anything. Everything. And once I have a book, I struggle to get rid of it. How do you throw away somebody’s children?
If nothing else, I suppose this is a great excuse for me to invest in some fancy bookshelves. But be wary; if I ever come visit you, lock up your books. Otherwise, you might find me curled up with one of them.
— — —
This article was originally published August 10, 2016.
5 thoughts on “Life as a Book Thief”
I cannot lie that as a bookworm I am also a hoarder of books. I come home from the library often with an arm load of books, convinced I’ll get to read them all. For years I have probably averaged about $75 dollars in late fees annually haha. I tell myself it’s my way of giving back to the community heehee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think book hoarding definitely comes with the territory. (And there is nothing wrong with libraries getting an extra buck or to from me.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a fellow bibliophile, I feel your pain. :> And I also love to see the rows of spines on my bookshelves.
Speaking of which, thank you so much for following The Write Edge Bookshelf! I hope you find it interesting and informative. Would love to chat about books and publishing in general sometime. Have a great night and rest of the week!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Full bookshelves are the best decoration. 😉 We definitely will have to talk some more. Making the jump from freelancer to publisher is a big one, but it seems like you are transitioning very successfully! Consider this a belated congratulation on founding Prairie Sky.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Kristen! Your encouragement and kind words really mean a lot to me. I’m sure there are probably a hundred more things I could learn, but, yes, founding Prairie Sky Publishing was a major step for me. Let’s definitely keep in touch!
LikeLiked by 1 person