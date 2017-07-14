Quotes

Friday Quick Quote: Banana Yoshimoto’s ‘Goodbye Tsugumi’

Kristen Twardowski

“Each one of us continues to carry the heart of each self we’ve ever been, at every stage along the way, and a chaos of everything good and rotten. And we have to carry this weight all alone, through each day that we live. We try to be as nice as we can to the people we love, but we alone support the weight of ourselves.”

Banana Yoshimoto, Goodbye Tsugumi

Goodbye Tsugumi.jpg

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Friday Quick Quote: Banana Yoshimoto’s ‘Goodbye Tsugumi’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s