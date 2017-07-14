Friday Quick Quote: Banana Yoshimoto’s ‘Goodbye Tsugumi’

“Each one of us continues to carry the heart of each self we’ve ever been, at every stage along the way, and a chaos of everything good and rotten. And we have to carry this weight all alone, through each day that we live. We try to be as nice as we can to the people we love, but we alone support the weight of ourselves.”
― Banana Yoshimoto, Goodbye Tsugumi
Even though it’s just a quote it makes me want to read the book.
Well isn’t that devastating!
Delicate yet powerful.
