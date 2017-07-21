Quotes

Friday Quick Quote: ‘Love Walked In”

Kristen Twardowski

“It was the first time! Just because there weren’t fireworks the first time doesn’t mean there will never be fireworks. We’re human; we’re adults; we teach each other; we communicate; fireworks don’t just go off, wham-bang; fireworks evolve!’

Awestruck by the utter, asinine nonsense of this metaphor, everyone is still. Into the stillness, the ample woman drops the word ‘Wrong.’ Then she says it again. ‘Wrong…I’m talking about science…Pheromones.’ The woman turns to Cornelia. ‘The chemicals in his body call out. The chemicals in your body answer. It either happens or it doesn’t.’

On top of being dumb, Cornelia is dumbfounded.”

Marisa de los Santos, Love Walked In

Love Walked In Marisa de Los Santos.jpg

