“Earlier this year President Trump threatened to defund public libraries. First the library community responded with horror. Then people rallied by protesting, contacting legislators, and highlighting the ways that libraries serve places across the United States. It looks like all of that hard work has paid off. Despite the threat, libraries may receive funding after all.
While determining the U.S. government’s budget for fiscal year 2018, a subgroup of the House Appropriations Committee voted to recommend that libraries receive the same amount of funding that they received for fiscal year 2017. This a huge step and would mean that:
- The Institute of Museum and Library Services would get around $231 million
- About $183 million would go towards the Library Services and Technology Act
- And the Innovative Approaches to Literacy program would have access to about $27 million
Of course there is still a long road ahead. In the coming days, the main House Appropriations Committee will vote on the full budget proposal. And there is a chance that this larger group will ignore the subcommittee’s recommendation.”
To help make sure that doesn’t happen, head over to Book Riot to see what you can do to support the continued federal funding of U.S. libraries.
One thought on “Libraries May Not Be Defunded After All, But They Are Still in Danger”
Best of luck with this campaign. We had some knuckle-grazing hooligans this side of the pond proposing closing our public library system here in the UK. Fortunately a lot of folks protested very loudly at such a development and it has gone quiet. Though I don’t suppose they are safe…
