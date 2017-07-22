Libraries May Not Be Defunded After All, But They Are Still in Danger

“Earlier this year President Trump threatened to defund public libraries. First the library community responded with horror. Then people rallied by protesting, contacting legislators, and highlighting the ways that libraries serve places across the United States. It looks like all of that hard work has paid off. Despite the threat, libraries may receive funding after all.

While determining the U.S. government’s budget for fiscal year 2018, a subgroup of the House Appropriations Committee voted to recommend that libraries receive the same amount of funding that they received for fiscal year 2017. This a huge step and would mean that:

The Institute of Museum and Library Services would get around $231 million

About $183 million would go towards the Library Services and Technology Act

And the Innovative Approaches to Literacy program would have access to about $27 million

Of course there is still a long road ahead. In the coming days, the main House Appropriations Committee will vote on the full budget proposal. And there is a chance that this larger group will ignore the subcommittee’s recommendation.”

To help make sure that doesn’t happen, head over to Book Riot to see what you can do to support the continued federal funding of U.S. libraries.

Advertisements