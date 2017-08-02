This Little Girl is the Hero Bookmobiles Need

I was lucky. Growing up, two local libraries that were just a short drive away. But not all kids have access to that many books.
In recent years, the town of Wellington in Carbon County, Utah has had a tight budget. Coal revenues have been falling, so the county commission has had to scramble to find enough money to continue operating local government services. In order to balance finances, the county commission voted to cut funding for the bookmobile and other programs. If this budget was implemented, the people of Wellington would have had their chances to find and read new books drastically cut.
This horrified one local book lover, 10-year-old October Hamilton, who leapt into action.
“We don’t have a library,” October told KSL reporters. “And the bookmobile is the only book source we have.” For her, seeing the bookmobile come to town on Wednesdays was “practically like Christmas.”
October began a petition to save the bookmobile. By canvasing the town and surrounding areas, she gathered nearly 1,000 signatures in support. Considering the town of Wellington itself only has a population of around 1,600, this was no small feat. (Though the bookmobile ultimately serves nearly 20,000 people in total.)
October then presented her petition at a county commission meeting. “I just wanted to tell you guys that the Bookmobile is something that we need,” she said.
The commission members were impressed by how committed people were to saving access to books and ultimately voted to reinstate reduced funding for the bookmobile.
“What she[October] has done in the community with her petition has probably done more to raise attention for literacy than anything any local politician could have done,” said Carbon County Commission chair Jake Mellor.
Seeing October’s success is deeply satisfying. It means that at least on a local level, people’s engagement does make a difference. Today I am raising my coffee cup in October’s honor.
Congratulations, October. You were exactly the person the bookmobile of Wellington needed.
10 thoughts on “This Little Girl is the Hero Bookmobiles Need”
I loved this….brought back great memories. At the grade school I was at, the Chicago public library brought books that were in a storage closet in the gymnasium that was floor to ceiling filled with books. I used to love just standing inside!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Chris The Story Reading Ape's Blog and commented:
Next time you think ONE PERSON can’t change things, remember this 10 year old girl…
Be sure to read the linked articles as well 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems cutting out mobile libraries is one of the first savings town and city councils think of. Sad really!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for her. Bookmobiles are vital to small communities. Our town of 170 people looks crowded on bookmobile days.
LikeLike
Sometimes it is our children who give us perspective and remind us of what is really important… in this case access to the written word.
LikeLike
Wow. That’s great. I remember the bookmobile that came to my neighborhood when I was growing up well. It’s too bad they’ve disappeared. It’s amazing what she was able to do.
LikeLike
This is a wonderful story. I love how kids can make a difference. 😀
LikeLike
I never had the pleasure of seeing a bookmobile but It sounds like something that i would have loved. Kids sure can make a big impact on the world (:
LikeLike
That’s an awesome story. I might share this with my students to remind them that kids really can make a difference.
LikeLike
Those of us in rural areas keep having to fight for our mobile libraries. Ours in the UK are under threat again, yet it’s the only contact some people have.
LikeLike