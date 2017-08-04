Quotes

Friday Quick Quote: Karen Maitland’s ‘Company of Liars’

Kristen Twardowski

“Home is the place you return to when you have finally lost your soul. Home is the place where life is born, not the place of your birth, but the place where you seek rebirth. When you no longer have to remember which tale of your own past is true and which is an invention, when you know that you are an invention, then is the time to seek out your home. Perhaps only when you have come to understand that can you finally reach home.” 

― Karen Maitland, Company of Liars: A Novel of the Plague

Company of Liars by Karen Maitland.jpeg

3 thoughts on "Friday Quick Quote: Karen Maitland's 'Company of Liars'

