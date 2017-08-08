The Spiral of Personal Branding

Writers are told time and time again that in the age of the internet we need to have a personal brand, put ourselves out there, sell our works. Sometimes all of this pressure to be a brand rather than a person can be a bit overwhelming, so I want to share a quick article that made me laugh. Matthew Schmid’s tongue-in cheek article, “I Love You, But Our Happiness Doesn’t Fit My Personal Brand’s Narrative Strategy”, pokes fun at branding gone a step too far.

As it says, “I’ve noticed that you’ve been a little upset about my recent social media output, particularly the tweet, “Oh my god, will the loneliness never end? #ImMiserable” which, as you deftly noticed, was tweeted during our second anniversary dinner date. As my significant other, you have every right to be upset. But, as I’ve said many times: I love you, but our happiness doesn’t fit my personal brand narrative strategy.”

If you find personal branding a heinous, stressful concept, take a deep breath and remember that at least you aren’t the narrator of that article.

