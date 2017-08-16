A Movie about Voldemort (But Will He Look Like a Snake?)

“Readers hoping for an expansion of the Harry Potter universe can rejoice; there is another Harry Potter Film on the horizon. This one will be about how a young boy named Tom Riddle grew up to become the best loathed snake-faced villain in the realm of witches and wizards.

Last summer Tryangle Films began working on a new movie, Voldemort: Origins of The Heir, and launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund it. Because Warner Bros. owns the film rights to Harry Potter, Tryangle initially ran into trouble. Luckily the pair sorted out the copyright dispute, and Tryangle can continue their production of the film as long as they make it freely available upon release.

…However, exploring Voldemort’s backstory hits at an odd time. Voldemort and the Death Eaters, his core group of followers, base their actions on the desire for blood purity. They consider magical lineage vitally important and believe other magical species are lesser beings than witches and wizards. Much of the symbolism surrounding Death Eaters very self-consciously parallels the symbolism found in Nazi Germany. In an interview with a Dutch newspaper, “The Volkskrant”, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling went so far as to state, “Voldemort chose evil. I’ve been trying to point that out in the books; I gave him choices…Voldemort is of course a sort of Hitler.”

With the recent rise in the visibility of neo-Nazism, including the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend, telling the story of Voldemort and his grotesque quest for imagined purity will be no easy feat.

But the people participating in Voldemort: Origins of the Heir are committed to making a valuable film that expands ideas in the Harry Potter universe. The struggle to find goodness and to make the world better has always existed in the books. Likewise the film will probably also show how people can find strength in love, and seeing that is something that we all need right now.”

— — —

